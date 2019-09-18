Glenn Hills High School teacher placed on leave after inappropriate comments

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Glenn Hills High School Principal Johnnie Wright revealed that a male teacher was placed on administrative leave.
In the letter Wright says, “I wanted to let you know of an incident yesterday where a male teacher made inappropriate comments of an intimate nature to a female student. As soon as administration was notified, the teacher was removed from the classroom and has been placed on administrative leave with pay.”
At this time the Richmond County Board of Education Police and administration are continuing to investigate the incident.
FOX 54 will update you as information is made available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.