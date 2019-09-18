Former Aiken County School Board member ask for ethics investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Earlier this month the former Aiken County Superintendent and three board members resigned from their positions. Friday, September 14th the resignation of board member Rosemary English took effect.
English told FOX 54 she asked for an ethics investigation into the board. Since her resignation she has heard an out cry from the board and community members for her to stay. English said she would only consider withdrawing her resignation if the ethics investigation happens.
Since 1998 English has kept her seat on the board and her resignation comes after former Aiken County Schools Superintendent Sean Alford submitted his resignation earlier this month. The board voted 6-2 to accept his resignation. English was one of the members who voted against his resignation.
FOX 54 reached out to the Aiken County School Board about the ethics investigation and has yet to hear back.
