Doctors Hospital teaches ‘Stop the Bleed’

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -Doctors Hospital trauma services wants you to be prepared in an unexpected situation.
The hospital will host a free ‘Stop the Bleed’ course on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m at the Doctors Hospital Medical Office Building II. ‘Stop the Bleed’ is a technique simply teaches how to apply pressure to wounds. It’s a nationwide campaign that comes as a result of countless mass shootings.
Medical director of trauma and critical care, Christopher hogan, says applying that pressure can buy time. He says, “When people see blood, a lot of times they panic and so what stop the bleeding training does is actually help people not to panic because it’s actually a one step process which is simply holding pressure which could save a life.”
To register for the class you can call 706-651-4343.
