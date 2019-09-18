Commissioners vote to draft resolution supporting state veteran cemetery

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Commissioners unanimously voted to draft a resolution that supports taking the steps establish a state veterans cemetery here in Augusta. A delegation will petition the VA and legislators for funding.
They’ve designated former Augusta mayor Bob Young and the deputy director of Forces United to take the lead. It’s something the former mayor said he’s been advocating for 20 years. He said it’s now a matter of convincing the community, legislators and the VA that it’s needed.
Forces United estimates there are about 66,000 veterans in the CSRA and this project is long overdue.
