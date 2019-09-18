Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center hiring event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is offering a hiring event on Monday, Sept. 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m at the downtown campus first floor main entrance located at 950 15th St., Augusta, Ga. 30904.
The VA is looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing aides. Positions available are: spinal cord, ED, ICU, med/surg, mental health, medical rehab, surgical clinic, primary care and more.
Anyone wanting to apply should bring their resume as interviews may be done on site.
For more information, contact Nurse Recruiter Phoebe Burda at 706-733-0188 ext. 2440.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.