Briefcase left in Fort Gordon Commissary parking lot caused lockdown

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, Fort Gordon Law Enforcement responded to a report about a suspicious briefcase left in the Commissary parking lot.
According to Fort Gordon Director of Public Affairs Geralyn Smith Noah, law enforcement followed protocol and put the Commissary on lockdown. They used K-9′s to sniff out the briefcase to determine if it was a threat, but there was no determination made.
The Richmond County EOD was then called to scene and proceeded to do two x-ray scans of the briefcase. EOD found that the briefcase was not a threat, and the lockdown was lifted.
The situation was contained within 45 minutes and Smith Noah said, “Thanks to the Richmond County EOD and law enforcement here, we were able to follow protocol and everyone was safe and we’re very happy about that."
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.