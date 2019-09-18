UPDATE: All lanes blocked on Broad St. due to a house fire

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials have confirmed a fire at the 1600 block of Broad St. in Augusta.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that a call came in at 9:53 p.m. and say that all lanes are blocked near Perkins St. by the U-Haul facility.
FOX 54 is on scene and has spoken with Tasha Williams, a neighbor of the house. “I jumped out the bed, I ran out of the house, and I saw the house on fire,” said Williams.
The fire department has put out the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.