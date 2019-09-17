Southeastern Grocers recalls cookies sold in bakery

(WFXG) - Southeastern Grocers, parent company to BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, has issued a recall on two 18-count cookie products that were sold in the bakery.
The recall comes after an undeclared allergen for peanut ingredients in the products was missing from the ingredients labels.
The products missing this label are:
- 18-count Variety Pack – containing Peanut Butter Cookies – 5079
- 18-count Peanut Butter Cookies – 69886
The products were sold in all Southeastern Grocers stores, and had a shelf-life of five days. Any customers who still have this product should throw them out or return them to any Southeastern Grocers store for a full refund.
Customers who have any questions about this recall can contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (844)-745-0463.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.