Richmond County School bus breaks down on Deans Bridge Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - There has been a report involving a school bus on Deans Bridge Rd. near the Walmart.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at 3:45 p.m. about a school bus with smoke coming from the vehicle.
Kaden Jacobs from the Richmond County School System says he believes the smoke was caused by a broken or loose coolant hose. Jacobs says children were on the bus at the time of the incident, but were taken off quickly and everyone is safe.
There are no lane closures according to the Sheriff’s Office.
FOX 54 has a news crew on the way to the scene now to gather more information.
