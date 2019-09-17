Local artist puts life back into old, unwanted bicycle parts.

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -This will be Sergio Ruano’s eighth year at the Arts in the Heart festival. He’s a local Augusta artist whose art comes straight from the heart. He brings life back into bicycle parts that were once old and unwanted. Spokes, chains, pedals -you name it- he’s turned it into a masterpiece.
He’s made a life out of going to local shops, gathering parts from old, unwanted bikes before cleaning them up, and transforming them into something beautiful. Just like Sergio, every piece of his artwork has a story.
Earlier this year, Sergio had an accident which forced him to take a break from doing what he loves. It limiting the use of his hands and his ability to sit in the same position for a long period of time. Arts in the Heart this weekend will be his first show since it happened. He says he wouldn’t miss it for the world.
His jewelry line, “Spoke-n For Jewelry” is just one example of his artwork. They’re one of the unique pieces he makes out of bicycle spokes.
To find out more about Sergio Ruano’s artwork, go to his facebook page, Spoke-n For Jewelry
