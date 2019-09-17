Hot and Humid Today, Cooler Temps End the Week

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - We enter the last day of a long stretch of above-average temperatures. The high heat and humidity will finally subside as a cold front moves through the region tonight. Meanwhile, temperatures will rise to upper-90s this afternoon, with a heat index near 100°.
Dry conditions remain in place today, with plenty of sunshine. More clouds will filter into the area this evening. With the passing of the cold front, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the low-60s.
High pressure builds in behind the front, keeping things dry and sunny for the CSRA through the weekend. High temperatures will settle back to near normal in the mid-80s, and humidity will drop significantly as well.
