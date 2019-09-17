Fort Gordon hosting Law Enforcement National Night Out 2019

Fort Gordon hosting Law Enforcement National Night Out 2019
LAW ENFORCEMENT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2019 to be held at Gordon Lanes Bowling Center (Source: Gordon Lanes Bowling Center)
By Ceara Hester | September 17, 2019 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 5:11 PM

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Fort Gordon is hosting Law Enforement National Night Out on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gordon Lanes Bowling Alley. All personnel on Fort Gordon are welcome to attend and help show support for Law Enforcement Services and Emergency Services on Fort Gordon.

Fun attractions for the kids, giveaways, “Bowl with a Cop”, and more are being included in the event. Tours of the Incident Command trailer and several law enforcement demonstrations including the military working dogs will also be available during the National Night Out.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.