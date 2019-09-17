Commission approves national company to move forward with downtown parking study

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A step forward in the discussion of paying to park downtown has been taken. Augusta commissioners and the city’s traffic engineering department continue to work to ease the parking issue.
SP+ Municipal Services will move forward with a study and eventual recommendation for downtown Augusta’s parking plan. We told you last week it’s a national company that manages parking for several large cities including Atlanta and Beaufort, South Carolina.
The company will bring all the information from their assessment back to commissioners so they can approve. FOX 54 talked to one commissioner who says he has mixed emotions about people paying to park, but it seems necessary.
“The thing when you come to downtown Augusta is when you see people illegally parked in front of fire hydrants, handicapped zones with no stickers, yellow curbs and no parking enforcement is done down there," said District 10 Commissioner John Clarke.
Commissioners tells FOX 54 there’s no deadline, and it doesn’t look like people will be paying to park downtown anytime soon.
