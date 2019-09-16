Suspect wanted for using counterfeit money at Augusta Mall

Man wanted for forgery at Augusta Mall (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Ceara Hester | September 16, 2019 at 6:23 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 6:24 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials are asking for information on a man who is wanted for several counts of forgery in the first degree.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect used counterfeit money while shopping at the Augusta Mall on Sept. 9. The suspect used the money at My Story, Palmetto Moon, Loft, and Motherhood Maternity.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Inv. Michael Hucko at (706)-821-1088 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.

