Suspect wanted for using counterfeit money at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials are asking for information on a man who is wanted for several counts of forgery in the first degree.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect used counterfeit money while shopping at the Augusta Mall on Sept. 9. The suspect used the money at My Story, Palmetto Moon, Loft, and Motherhood Maternity.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Inv. Michael Hucko at (706)-821-1088 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
