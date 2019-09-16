Spectacular Week of Weather

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - You can count on plenty of sunshine in the forecast this week. Leave the umbrella at home, but don’t forget your sunglasses.
High pressure will take control of the region this week, keeping showers away. High temperatures will remain hot and above-normal, in the mid-90s, for the start of the workweek. High humidity will also factor into that uncomfortable feel.
A cold front will sink into the region late night on Tuesday, bringing more clouds and a slim risk for an isolated shower. The front will pass through the CSRA and leave behind cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and lots of sun. High temperatures to close out the week will be in the low-to-mid 80s.
The weekend is shaping up nicely, with sunshine and temperatures back to the low-90s.
