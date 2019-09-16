September Events to bring in big bucks.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Visitors and Convention Bureau estimates September events to rake in about $9 million in visitor spending and economic impact. That includes events like the CSRA Food Truck Festival, The Ironman triathlon and Arts in the Heart. For that event they’re expecting over 95,000 people to attend. That amounts to about $1.2 million in economic impact.
Jennifer Bowen the Vice President of Destination Development and Community Engagement explains what that number means for you,"that means that property owners don’t have to pick up that expense in their property taxes so we don’t have to come out of pocket with our money to pay for things like city roadways, the sheriff’s department and things like that well we have to pay a little less rather."Bowen says that money also goes to support about 4,000 jobs.
For Arts in the Heart, they expect some of that impact to come from out of town vendors. With over one hundred vendors, Bowen says they’re staying at local hotels and eating at nearby restaurants too.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.