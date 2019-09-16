Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department can now perform any police function in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - People who live in Burke County now have more law enforcement officers working for them. The majority of Waynesboro Police Department officers are now sheriff’s deputies.
This means police officers can now perform any police function in the city. We’re told it’ll primarily be for in-progress calls, special duty assignments and major emergencies. Although they can enforce traffic law, that is not the primary purpose and therefore would be used sparingly, according to the sheriff’s office.
It’s part of a partnership between the police department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Both agencies say it’s all about protecting the community better.
“Let’s say you had a call - a hot call - a call for a burglary in progress or something like that and it’s right there at the county line. Well, before they wouldn’t be able to respond, and our units might be 3 to 5 minutes away and you’ve got a police officer that’s 30 seconds away, that doesn’t make any sense. So, together, now they’ll be able to respond because they’re certified. Same with us,” said Burke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.
It is fairly common throughout the state where the sheriff’s office works well with the city or campus police. Blanchard said the goal is to do anything that benefits the citizens without a “who is in charge and stay in your lane” mentality. He said other things to improve public safety, like a Memorandum of Understanding that covers things such as response, back up, K9, specialized teams with members from BCSO and WPD, are in the works, too.
“To take care of our citizens, make sure our calls are answered on time and it’s all about security. Officer safety, an increase in numbers - and that’s what this does," explained Waynesboro Police Department Chief Willie Burley.
Both agencies are looking to work together on different task forces and learn from each other. They also say taxpayers will not be financially impacted by this.
