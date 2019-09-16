Man wanted for transaction fraud at Best Buy

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A man is wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a financial transaction card fraud incident.
The subject, according to officials, purchased items at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Sept. 10 with a stolen credit card and tried to return the items the next day for a refund.
If you recognize the subject, contact Inv. Jon Hixon or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
