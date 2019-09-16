Hephzibah woman arrested for cruelty to children in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On Monday, September 9 a Richmond County woman was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.
Authorities state in an affidavit that Brittany Lee Judy of Hephizbah was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree at 5026 Old Wawynesboro Rd.
Judy allegedly struck her 3-year-old children on the left side of the face with an open hand. The juvenile sustained bruising and contusion to the eyelid. Judy’s second charge was in connection to allegedly striking her 1-year-old child on the right side of his face.
Both juveniles were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.
