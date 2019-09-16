Food Truck Thursdays coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - You won’t have to worry about what to eat for dinner on Thursdays anymore. The City of Augusta is very happy to announce that Food Truck Thursdays will kick off in Oct. at the August Commons.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 3, there will be a variety of food trucks, live music from bands, accoustic artists, and DJ’s and a lot of fun for the whole family.
This tasty food event will be from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. every Thursday in Oct. and is free to the public. Bring your chairs, blankets and an empty stomach and come out to enjoy an evening of food.
For more information, call (706)-821-1754 or visit www.augustaga.gov.
