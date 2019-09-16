Convicted felon wanted by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that took place on 12th Ave. and Dyer St.
The Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Leon Vann Jr. is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Information on this Vann should be reported to Inv. Wes Ward at (706)-821-1453 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
