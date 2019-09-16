Buona Cafe to honor heroes on National Coffee Day

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee wants to honor three community volunteers on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29.
The coffee house is accepting nominations for Happily Caffeinated Heroes through Friday, Sept. 20. They are asking for CSRA members to nominate coffee lovers who also love to help others through volunteering.
“The Augusta region is home to so many people who donate their time and talents just because they want to help others,” said John Curry, co-owner of Buona Caffe. “We think National Coffee Day is the perfect time to celebrate their contributions.”
Buona Caffe will deliver a gallon of freshly brewed coffee and a $100 check to organizations that each of the heroes support on Friday, Sept. 27 since National Coffee Day falls on a Sunday.
Nominations can be submitted to www.buonacaffe.com/hero/. For more information, go to Buona Cafe’s website or visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.