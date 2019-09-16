Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce welcomes new leaders

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce held a meeting downtown Monday, Sept. 16 to welcome some fresh faces.
About 40 people came out to meet a few new leaders in the community. The new CEO of AU Health, the new Vice President of Georgia Power’s Northeast region and Richmond County’s new superintendent of schools. The evening was all about greeting the newcomers to the area and getting to know them a little better.
Sue Parr, President of Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce said, “our members are busy so this was a good way to get them all in one place and let everyone meet.”
The chamber hosts town hall meetings every few months for their members.
