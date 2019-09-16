Arts in the Heart festival offers its first-ever festival mobile phone application

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - For the 39th annual Arts in the Heart festival, Morris Media Network released a mobile device app. Once you register, the easy to use app will send festival update notifications straight to your phone throughout the event.
If you don’t register, you’ll still be able to use the interactive map and see event schedules, food menus, parking information and details about the event.
Eighty thousand people are expected to come through the Arts in the Heart festival to see 150 artist booths, cultural food vendors and five stages of music and performers. The app will show the names of artists, their booths, their work and stage schedules.
Just text “Arts” to 55741 on your mobile device so you can stay in the know all weekend and find exactly what you’re looking for.
Regular admission will be $12 at the gate but if you want to save some money, $7 discounted badgers will be available to pick up throughout the week at Cadence bank, Vintage Ooollee, Sacred Heart and New Moon Café in Aiken. They’re also available on artsintheheart.com
