Aiken County Branch of NAACP celebrate 101 years

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Aiken County City Leaders and community members filled the Silver Bluff Baptist Church today to honor a special anniversary.
The Aiken County Branch of the NAACP celebrated 101 years of past accomplishments within the community and the excitement for what’s to come.
“The race is not given to the swift, the race is given to those who endure.”
The endurance of a century that laid the foundation of who the Aiken County Branch is today.
“Were an innovative branch that embraces the present and focuses on the future to ensure that civil rights, all citizens now and the future would be protected,“ said Eugene White Jr., President of Aiken County Branch NAACP.
By focusing on education, economic relations, and public safety, the organization strives to implement those resources in everything they do.
“We just gave a several hundreds of dollars to our high school seniors to promote education and then we’re also in constant contact with our public safety officials to ensure that any case that may have a little gray mark in it is resolved."
But that’s not all the branch has to be proud of. They have the number one youth council in the state of South Carolina that is recognized by city leaders.
“That speaks volume in itself, and as they reach in our place for different competitions nationally, that speaks volume," said Clarendon County School District Two Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Shawn Johnson.
The president of the Aiken County branch encourages people to get involved in the organization so they can continue to be impactful within the community.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.