Center for African American History Art & Culture hold 2nd annual black excellence award ceremony

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A group of community members celebrated Aiken’s success for African-American Excellence.
It was a sold out event for the Center for African American History art & culture as they hold the 2nd annual black excellency award ceremony.
“To be able to celebrate everything that has been untold and marginalized, it’s time to celebrate African American history and culture in Aiken,” said Director of History and Culture at the Penn Center, Victoria Smalls.
The center honored Reverend Lester Smalls and Eugene White for being stand outs within the Aiken community.
"Mr. Eugene White has come in with the NAACP and has totally changed it around. Mr. Lester Smalls is a gentlemen who has done so many things in our area,” said Pastor Paul Bush, Board Member of Center for African-American culture.
The ceremony also consisted of board members sharing the exceptional progress of the culture center.
"There’s a lot of work that’s been put into this so today gives us a great opportunity to show off to the people how far we’ve come, what they’ve been investing their money into and also what they have to look forward to.”
Board members of the African American History art & culture encourage people to come and visit the center.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.