Woman arrested in Burke County on animal cruelty charges

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriffs Office arrested a woman in Keysville, Georgia on animal cruelty charges.
Forty-three year old Lacristifa Weaver is being charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Burke County deputies responded to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Rd in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival they did not see any signs of forced entry, deputies knocked on the front and back doors to make contact with the homeowner.
While on the property deputies observed a small brown dog chained to a tree. The chain was embedded and infected so severely that the dog could not bark, and the chain was also tangled preventing the dog from reaching any food or water.
A small grey dog was also tied up with a chain. He did not have food, water, or shelter and was beginning to experience skin irritation due to the chain.
Animal Control took custody of the dogs.
Weaver is being held at the Burke County Detention Center.
