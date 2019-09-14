North Augusta pastor surprised with key to the city

The reverend said it means the world to be honored like that. He said, “No one can ever use words to explain what it means and how it feels to be appreciated as pastor of this church and these wonderful people.” Overall, the key is a symbol of trust and respect that mimics a man who’s served the community with those same attributes for over three decades. Mayor Pro Tem, David McGhee, explained, “It is an open door policy for Mr. Pope, Reverend Pope and all the things he has done for this community, and that’s what we are saying. We are saying, yes, you are a master of this city, and we appreciate everything you have done.”