Augusta & Co wins the Bill Hardman Sr. Product Development Champion Award

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Friday was an exciting day for Augusta and Co. as they received the Bill Hardman Sr. Product Development Champion Award presented by Governor Brian Kemp.
The event took place at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference to highlight the success of Georgia’s tourism industry.
Augusta & Co. members were excited about receiving the award and takes pride in serving their visitors. “Hearing from your customer and implementing what they say, means that you’re going to be successful and that’s what we’ve seen since we’ve opened the store in April” Jennifer Bowen, Vice President of Destination Development said.
“We had a celebration for our award with brownies and ice cream and it was just fun to hear everyone celebrating just to take time to enjoy what just happened" Brooke Griffin, an Augusta & Co. employee said.
By winning the award, it only motivates the visitor center to keep thriving. “We really can’t sit back and say we’re great, we’re an award winning experience center. We’ve got to stay at the top of our game.”
Augusta & Co also says they are offering 20 percent off of one-in-store item this weekend for their accomplishment.
