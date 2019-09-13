AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 4th annual CSRA food truck festival is Saturday at the Augusta Common. Organizers say get out your cash and come hungry.
Every September the organization teams up with the United Way to help food pantries in the 12 counties in the area fight hunger.
This year you'll have your choice of 22 food trucks, retain vendors, games and more.
CSRA Food Truck Festival Event coordinator Ciara Gordon said, "We’ll have about 15 to 18 retail vendors, knocker ball, a kids zone which will have face painting and a variety of other activities for the kids and, of course we’ll have a good time with a photo booth.”
Gordon said last year they donated more than $3,200 to the United Way.
“In the area about 60 percent have to choose between either buying groceries or paying for medical bills or just bills at home. So what we do, we aim to kind of help that gap with food disparity during hunger action month," Gordon explained.
Tickets are $10 right now and $12 cash at the gate. Kids get in free.
