Suspect wanted by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an aggravated assault suspect.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Nikanely Sirron Glover is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 503 East Boundary St. in Augusta.
If you have any information pertaining to this subject, contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at (706)-821-1451, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
