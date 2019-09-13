South Aiken High School increases security, after social media threats

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - South Aiken High School announced on their Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 13 that they are aware of rumors on social media regarding possible threats made against the school.
This alert comes after earlier this week the Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested three suspects in connection to an incident that occurred in the parking lot at South Aiken High School.
South Aiken High school has also issued a ban on ‘GTR clothing’, the post states,
“In an effort to ensure the safety of our athletic events tonight and in response to a social media message being investigated by law enforcement related to GTR clothing, until further notice, GTR clothing will be a violation of our dress code and will not be permitted on our campuses. No individuals wearing GTR clothing will be admitted into tonight’s athletic events.”
There will be an increased presence of law enforcement on campus during afternoon dismissal and throughout the athletic events this evening. There will be bag checks and metal detector wanding at tonight’s football game to make sure everyone can enjoy a safe and secure game.
