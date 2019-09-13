AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Meet our new morning anchor Jacob Peklo.
Peklo joins us from Des Moines, IA, where he was a weekend anchor.
Peklo is an EMMY-nominated journalist who has done a little bit of everything. This Chicago native is excited to bring his fresh perspective to the CSRA. Peklo says he’s excited to co-anchor the morning show with Cortney Hicks.
Peklo says, “it’ll be a good combination of her tastes in radio and being update and perky for all these hours on end covering flooding and all these other things that are important and understand how to bring that to them.”
When he’s not anchoring, he has a big love for sports and was a varsity tennis player.
