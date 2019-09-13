Meet our new morning anchor: Cortney Hicks

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Meet Cortney Hicks. Hicks, a Detroit native, says she’s a Motown girl in a Georgia peach world. She has more than 25 years of radio and TV experience and is very excited about helping you start your day.
Hicks says," I think the best way I can really begin to serve is making sure I wake up on point with the latest news and information that folks can use. I know that.”
When she’s not in the newsroom, Hicks can be found traveling, chatting it up with family or singing.
