Man wanted for questioning for theft on Glenwood Dr. and Ponderosa Dr.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning.
They say the questioning is in reference to a theft that took place on the 1200 block of Glenwood Dr. and the 2100 block of Ponderosa Dr. in Augusta between Sept. 7 and 9.
If you have any information on the subject or vehicle, contact Deputy James Price (706)-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
