Man wanted for questioning for theft on Glenwood Dr. and Ponderosa Dr.

Man wanted for questioning for theft on Glenwood Dr. and Ponderosa Dr.
Suspect wanted for questioning by Columbia County Sheriff's Office (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Ceara Hester | September 13, 2019 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 5:07 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning.

They say the questioning is in reference to a theft that took place on the 1200 block of Glenwood Dr. and the 2100 block of Ponderosa Dr. in Augusta between Sept. 7 and 9.

Theft suspect wanted for questioning
Theft suspect wanted for questioning (Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on the subject or vehicle, contact Deputy James Price (706)-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.