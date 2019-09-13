Get ready for some fun in the mud

FORT GORDON, GA. (WFXG) – The Marine Corps Detachment on Fort Gordon is hosting its 12th Annual Marine Mud Challenge, Saturday, September 14th, at 7:45 a.m. with teams starting throughout the morning.
Friday, Fort Gordon marines did a practice run of the course. The goal of this event is to raise money to support service members and their families.
According to a press release from Fort Gordon, you have to be 13 and older to participate. It’s a five-mile off-road trail with more than 30 military-style obstacles, such as a stream crossing, 15-foot high cargo nets, free-standing seven-foot-high walls, a rope bridge, mud pits and 200,000 gallons of water in a pit that’s four feet deep. One of the toughest challenges is dealing with the elevation changes of up to 4,000 feet.
There’s also children’s one-mile off-road course available that has 10 kid-sized obstacles. They’ll be open from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds go to the installation’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program in support of Fort Gordon service members and their families.
The course is located at the corner of 19th Street and Chamberlain Ave. on Fort Gordon.
To register and learn more about the challenge visit; www.marinemud.com.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.