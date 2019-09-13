Focus on Recovery Augusta opens its doors

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A recovery center for people struggling with substance abuse and mental health challenges opened today. Focus on Recovery Augusta is a recovery community organization - the 20th of its kind in Georgia.
The organization works to treat people suffering from alcoholism, eating disorders and more. Professionals there said Augusta is impacted by the national opioid epidemic.
“We have paramedic rigs on both sides of the county line going on overdose calls every single day. We work with AU health. We know that people are being admitted, up to five a day, for overdose,” said Focus on Recovery Augusta Executive Director Christian Frazier.
Frazier said his organization’s goal is to break the anonymous stigma and shame that comes with addiction and help people with free programs.
Address:
3711 Executive Center Drive
Suite 102
Martinez, GA 30907
