CSRA College Night held at James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The James Brown Arena welcomed 130 colleges and universities who spoke to high school students about the next transition of their life.
“They gain valuable information from the college reps to help them understand the college process” Gladys Moore, CSRA College Night coordinator said.
The Department of Energy and other contributors sponsored the event and also provided juniors and seniors the chance to win a one thousand dollar scholarship. “It’s our intent, the committee to solicit sponsors for our scholarships. Every year our goal is at least 16, so we met our goal this year” Moore said.
Many students flooded the arena and were excited to learn more about the educational opportunities offered. “People don’t have the opportunity to have a big variety of school choices so I think it’s a great experience to have all the colleges come together in one building” La’Marquez Benning, a high school student said.
Students learned more about writing effective essays, the benefits of enrolling in an Honors College and much more. “They speak to the South Carolina and Georgia Financial Aid Hope and Life scholarship and they have an opportunity to visit the career center where they learn how their interest has an impact" Moore said.
CSRA College Night is expected to hold another event next year and looks forward to continue to inspire students.
