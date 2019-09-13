Columbia County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on vehicle and suspect

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information on a vehicle and suspect seen Friday, Sept. 13 at Small Wonders Daycare on North Belair Rd. and Cornerstone Academy on Old Evans Rd.
The Sheriff’s Office says the front passenger of what seems to be a newer model of a white GMC SUV entered an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the daycare and stole a purse from the vehicle before leaving the scene.
Earlier in the day, the Sheriff’s Office reports that the same vehicle was at Cornerstone academy where the suspect entered another vehicle. They proceeded to use the debit card stolen from that vehicle at the Kroger on Columbia Rd.
The female in the photos, according to officials, has made unauthorized withdrawals from South State Bank on Furry’s Ferry Rd., as well as Washington Rd. across from Walmart.
Any information on the vehicle or suspects should be given to Inv. Tyler Bultman at 706-541-3934 or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-541-2800.
