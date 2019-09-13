Columbia County held 9th annual State of the Community Address

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - In Columbia County, several key leaders spoke about the future of the county in the ninth annual State of the Community Address.
Over 500 people filled the exhibition center Thursday night to hear what they can expect in Columbia County in the next five years, and the Chamber of Commerce picked leadership from important areas in the county to give that report.
President and CEO of the Columbia County Chamber Tammy Shepherd was happy “to have the county administrator, the superintendent of Columbia County schools, the city administrators of Harlem and Grovetown, and the Garrison commander for Fort Gordon." A panel of five crucial members of the community were who all excited to talk about growth in the county and how it is shaping our future.
“The entire Fort is going to grow, and we think there’s going to be that proportional growth into Columbia County as that occurs, because we have a large percentage of our families that live in Columbia county," said Colonel James Clifford, Garrison Commander of Fort Gordon.
Superintendent of Columbia County Schools Dr.Sandra Carraway said,“our school system is accustomed to growth. We’ve been growing 5,000 students in the last 10 years, and so we are steadily planning for the future with infrastructure and our academic programs.”
The influx of people can seem scary, but county leaders say they are staying on top of it. In the next five years they say to expect more orange construction cones, but to get excited about them.
“It’s just important that we stay in front of that," said Scott Johnson, County Administrator of Columbia County Board of Commissioners. “As soon as the barrels go away, and the cones go away, it’s just a wonderful thing to have that additional capacity for people to be able to move around our community.”
