Changes coming to FOX 54

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Changes are coming to FOX 54.
On September 23rd, we’ll launch our 6:30 and 11 p.m. newscasts. These newscasts mean new opportunities to bring you the freshest information and make sure you have everything you need to know. Starting then, you can join Marc Blaine, Stephanie Lopez and Jay Jefferies at those times.
Marc Blaine says, "Virtually the morning team is moving to the evening, I just think we we’ve developed a chemistry and a and a great rapport.”
Stephanie Lopez says she’s excited about the switch but encourages you to stay with FOX 54 in the mornings,"It’s been such a delight getting to wake up with everybody in the morning and I love the team and happy to stay apart of the same team but you all are in good hands.”
The new morning anchor team will be Cortney Hicks and Jacob Peklo. Hicks has over 25 years of radio and TV experience and is very excited about helping you start your day.
Hicks says,“I think the best way I can really begin to serve is making sure I wake up on point with the latest news and information that folks can use. I know that.”
Peklo is an EMMY nominated journalist and joins us from Des Moines, IA where he was a weekend anchor.
Peklo is thrilled about working with Hicks. He says,"It’ll be a good combination of her tastes in radio and being update and perky for all these hours on end covering flooding and all these other things that are important and understand how to bring that to them.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.