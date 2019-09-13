Be on the lookout for these robbery suspects

APPLING, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects from a robbery that took place at 7422 Lakeside Dr., Appling, Ga.
The Sheriff’s Office says that as the homeowner walked onto his front porch, the two suspects came from behind and forced him to the ground. The suspects proceeded to search the victims pockets and demand his money. No weapons were reported to be involved.
The first suspect, according to the victim, has close-cut hair, a mustache and held the victim to the ground. The victim said the second suspect has dreadlocks and facial hair and was wearing a graphic shirt with the words “LOVE & [unknown word]” on the back.
According to a report, the second suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and stole the money inside. Witnesses said the suspects were possibly driving a brown Hyundai SUV or van.
Please contact Inv. Craig Cirillo at (706)-541-3974 or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-541-2800 with any information you may have.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.