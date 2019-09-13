Arrest warrants for fourth suspect in South Aiken High School disturbance

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Aiken County Department of Public Safety have issued arrest warrants for a fourth suspect in the disturbance at South Aiken High School on Sept. 10.
Investigators say 22-year-old Markael Khail Forrest is being charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and disturbing school. Forrest is identified to be the suspect holding a pistol in an earlier report of the incident, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Any tips leading up to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime can earn a cash reward up to $1,000. Phone tips can be called in at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) and web tips can be sent in at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. For mobile tips, download the new P3 Tips app.
