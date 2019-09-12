Gavin’s Gift: Young hospital patients get cozy, one fleece poncho at a time

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Meg Smith and her business partner Cindy Hargroves deliver 20 warm, colorful fleece ponchos to kids at Children’s Hospital. They’re for children with chronic illness who call this hospital home.
“We started this in honor of my son, Gavin Smith, who passed away a couple of years ago,” said CapeIvy.com co-founder Meg Smith.
Smith started making these for Gavin, who passed away from a rare form of Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID). So far, she’s made more than 100.
She and her business partner created Cape Ivy this summer in his honor with a goal to give away as many ponchos as they can.
“Something that would cover and keep you warm but didn’t interfere with IVs and pick lines. So I came up with the design of the poncho, which just slips right over the head,” Smith explained.
The demand is so great a company manufactures them. Smith and Hargroves are currently on their first road trip across the south: Five days, eight hospitals, 300 donations since this summer.
C.S. Lewis said, “When we lose one blessing, another is often most unexpectedly given in its place.” For Smith, she gets a gift every time she gives.
“When we were in Greenville we got to go around and deliver some to some of the patients and to see their smiles and to see how appreciative they were, it was really special.”
And for Smith, this mission is personal.
Cape Ivy donates a fleece poncho to a child in the hospital every time someone purchases a poncho from the website. You can also donate $10 to wrap a child in a warm poncho.
