More on the candidates for District One Commission

Griffin said issues she wants to focus on in the community include food deserts, giving teenagers and young adults places to go with age appropriate activities and making sure people feel safe in our community. She said she is not a politician, and hopes that resonates with the constituents in her district. “I’m just like the people I’m running to represent. Since I’ve been in Augusta, I’ve been homeless. I’ve been sick. I’ve been trying to make ends meat. I’ve been getting life together. I’ve been trying to help others, but one of the things I have a passion for is making sure my community is okay," she said.