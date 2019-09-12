FBI National Press Office looking for unidentified John Doe 41

(WFXG) - FBI is asking for any assistance that would help obtain identity information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. The victim, his location, and where the sexual assault occurred are unknown.
The individual is known only as John Doe 41. The suspect was shown in a video with a child that was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2018. So, the video is believed to have been made around 2016 or 2018.
John Doe 41 is depicted as an African American male who is likely between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He appears to have a thin frame and black hair. The photographs and an informational poster showing the suspect can be found online at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.
Any information should be submitted as a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
