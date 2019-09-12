Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect.
According to authorities, the pictured suspect attempted to gain entry into 5134 Columbia Rd. in Grovetown. The homeowner told deputies that she received a notification from her home security system and then called her neighbor to check the home.
The neighbor told deputies that she observed the male at the rear of the home and proceed to chase him across Columbia Rd., running towards the area of Thomson Automotive, just West of the Tudor Branch subdivision, before she lost sight of him and notified the Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with any information on the suspect to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-541-3934.
