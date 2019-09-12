Another hot afternoon expected for the CSRA!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Today, Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Little change. Generally fair and hot. Upper ridge will remain centered to our NW. This, along with a fairly dry atmosphere will act to suppress parts and or most areas.
The extended forecast features lower confidence and hinges on how much the upper ridge weakens over the weekend and what happens with a tropical wave that is forecast to move into the central Gulf of Mexico and National Hurricane Center now gives a 60 percent chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. However, do have decent confidence that onshore flow will bring a chance for at least showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening, especially along the sea breeze.
