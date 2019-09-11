Three suspects charged and one wanted after disturbance at South Aiken High School

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced three arrests in connection with a shot fired at South Aiken High School on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Public safety says that a 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and disturbing schools. Eighteen-year-old Jalen Zyier Jones has been charged with disorderly conduct and 20-year-old Reggie Tyrell Jones has been charged with trespassing.
After an investigation, investigators believe that as Jones was leaving the school, the juvenile and several others, who have yet to be identified, confronted him. They waited for Jones in a nearby shopping center until after dismissal. The altercation took place near the entrance/exit to the school’s senior parking lot.
One of the unidentified suspects (pictured below) is believed to have shot one round from a gun. There have been no reports of injury or property damage associated with the shot.
This investigation is still active. Aiken Public Safety and Midlands Crime Stoppers are asking for help in identifying the unknown suspect pictured above. Midlands Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go online to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to submit any tips.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.