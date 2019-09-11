‘Tee off Fore Tatas’ to raise awareness for breast cancer

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual charity golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 18.
The tournament will take place at Mount Vintage Golf Course to raise awareness and support for the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University and to fund breast cancer research. Last year’s tournament earned $25,000 and since 2010 it has earned more than $100,000 for the cause.
“The Apartment Association really enjoys hosting this event every year,” said event chair Shelly Martin. “Not only are we raising money to aid the Georgia Cancer Center in conducting research and treating patients with breast cancer, we are providing an opportunity for the community to come together for a common cause while having a great time on the golf course.”
The tournament starts at 8 a.m. with registration and breakfast. A lunch will also be provided in the clubhouse. An awards ceremony and auction will take place after the tournament ends at 4 p.m.
This charity event is open to players of all skill levels and costs $150 for single players and $500 for teams of four. Sponsorship levels start at $200 and donations of any amount are appreciated.
Contests for golfers include the longest drive, closest to the pin, and a new one called golf gun where players can pay $10 to make their shot from a rifle retrofitted for golf balls.
For more information on the ‘Tee off Fore Tatas’ tournament, visit www.golfaaga.com or call 706-814-6537.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.